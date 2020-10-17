NFCH welcomes Dr. George L. Sanchez, MD

Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes George L. Sanchez MD, specializing in pediatric medicine to our organization. Dr. Sanchez, is a Board Certified pediatrician, bringing over 30 years of experience in pediatrics and neonatology to his additional practice to be located in Chipley at 1376 Brickyard Road, Suite 4. Board Certification is a voluntary process that goes above and beyond state licensing requirements for practicing medicine. It is an ongoing commitment by physicians to continuously expand their knowledge in a medical specialty. Dr. Sanchez’s commitment to lifelong learning and quality care of his patients is evident in the fact that he has been board certified since he began his career. The addition of a pediatrician with such a high level of training and knowledge will be a tremendous resource to the families in Washington County and other counties in our service area. Families will now be able to obtain specialized care for their newborns to age eighteen here locally.

Dr. Sanchez grew up in South Florida and upon completion of his residency and neonatology fellowship he chose to practice pediatric medicine in larger cities in Florida.

Desiring a more personal connection with his patients and their families, Dr. Sanchez came to practice rural pediatric medicine in Marianna, Florida. He is currently expanding his practice, Regional Pediatrics and Newborn Care to provide high quality, accessible, healthcare to the families of Washington County and the surrounding service area.

Dr. Sanchez’s fellowship in neonatology brings an additional measure of expertise to his caring for newborns. He and his wife Cheryl have raised four children. Therefore, he understands the challenges and rewards of parenting, from being on the front lines.

One of Dr. Sanchez’s missions is to instill in his patients an appreciation for healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle in general. Highlighting even small changes can produce big results. An example of his own advice, he can be found every morning, before work, walking a trail with his five dogs.

Dr. Sanchez is looking forward to caring for his patients partnering with Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Currently, Regional Pediatrics and Newborn Care will continue to see patients at the Marianna location 3031 Sixth Street, Monday through Friday. Plans are currently being developed for Dr. Sanchez and his caring team to see patients in Chipley on Monday and Tuesday’s and Marianna on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In order to schedule an appointment with Dr. Sanchez please call (850) 482-4655.