NFCH announces use of telehealth in clinics

Northwest Florida Community Hospital announces the option of telehealth in the clinics, Bailey Family Practice, Chipley Medical Group, Family Health Care of Chipley, Graceville Clinic, Vernon Clinic, NFCH Specialty Clinic offices of Doctors, Byrd, Taing, Beggs, and Toner.

NFCH along with their physicians and nurse practitioners offer our patients the opportunity to use “YOUR DOC 2U” Telehealth Solutions. In these uncertain times it would be reassuring to conduct a visit from the comfort of your own home. The use of telehealth enables you to stay safe and healthy as our country fights COVID-19. “Your DOC 2U” allows you to see your provider by following a few simple steps on your iPhone, Android, laptop, PC, or tablet.

The Providers aren’t able to conduct all visits using telemedicine, however it does work well for simple complaints, routine follow up, and prescription refills. At this time the patient must be an established patient to use the telehealth service.

Please call and schedule your Telehealth E- visit today!

When calling to schedule your telehealth E-visit please contact your provider to request an invitation from “YOUR DOC 2U” by providing your email address. Once you request a telehealth E- visit the provider will send you an invitation to the “YOUR DOC 2U” portal. Complete the registration process by following the directions in the email. Notify the clinic and schedule the time for your telehealth E-visit. At the time of your visit, login to your account using the login portal. Accept and click “Patient Join” you will then be connected to your healthcare provider.

Our clinics are still open for those patients requiring a face to face visit. Please call the office before coming inside for directions from your healthcare provider.

If you’re a patient with a smart phone and do not have an active email address you may have a telehealth visit through facetime during this pandemic. NFCH is striving to do all things possible to protect our patients while still providing high quality health care.