Next phase of Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant awardees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In view of helping to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 on the state economy, Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran are excited to announce the next phase of funding for the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant. Nearly $2.8 million is awarded to school districts, colleges and private entities to either start or expand registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs throughout the state.

“The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant puts funding behind a time-tested workforce education model focused on talent development and reducing the statewide skills gap. We understand that some Florida employers who utilize the registered apprenticeship model to train their workforce may have halted their operations due to COVID-19,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As we announce the second award phase, I stand ready to assist employers and apprentices so getting a great education in high demand fields can continue.”

“The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant ensures that Governor DeSantis’ bold vision for expanding high quality workforce education is carried out, said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “The department is proud to work with these new awardees in the development of new, flexible and market-driven programs. This kind of workforce education matters for our state’s economic stability and vitality, especially during this time of trial.”

For example, the grant program has already proven successful – the state of Florida, in partnership with the Pinellas County School Board, is first in the nation in providing a pathway for current and future school district employees to become a CTE teacher of record through a Registered Apprenticeship program.

The school districts listed below received funding:

Broward County School District

o Carpentry

Hillsborough School District

o Construction Trades

Manatee School District

o Child Care

o TEC Electrician

Orange School District

o Medical Assisting

Osceola School District

o Welding

Palm Beach School District

o Welding

Pasco School District

o Electrician

The colleges listed below received funding:

Eastern Florida State College

o Space Coast Consortium

Lake-Sumter State College

o Electrician

St. Petersburg College

o Clinical Medical

Tallahassee Community College

o Electrical Contractor

The private entities listed below received funding:

ABC Institute, Inc.

o Construction

Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association, Inc.

o Nursery and Landscape

iBuild Central Florida

o OTC Construction

o Construction

Jacksonville Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, Inc., JACT Adult

o Electrician

During the 2019 Legislative Session, Governor DeSantis worked with the Florida Legislature to secure historic funding for Florida’s students and families, including this $10 million dedicated to apprenticeships. Between both phases of the grant, 17 school districts (30 programs), 11 colleges (17 programs), one university (one program) and five private entities (six programs) received grants.

The hallmark of the registered apprenticeship model is that most of the knowledge and skill acquisition is actually done through on-the-job training (OJT). During this time of uncertainty related to COVID-19, registered apprenticeship programs continue to provide maximum flexibility in the delivery of OJT.

For more information about the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program, visit www.fldoe.org/pathwaysgrant.