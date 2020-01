Newsome obit

Willie Gail Newsome, 54 of Lynn Haven, Florida passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Shands at UF Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

Born Friday, March 26, 1965 in Panama City, Florida.

Surviving are her parents, Rufus Newsome and Myrtle Beall Newsome of Panama City, FL, sons, William Blanchard of Panama City Beach, FL and Michael Bryan of Panama City Beach, FL, sister, Hilda  Faye Phillips of Tarpon Springs, FL; 1 grandchild, Luna Bryan.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements..