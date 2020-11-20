News from the Chipley Woman’s Club

submitted by Kathy Kersey

The regular meeting of the Woman’s Club of Chipley was held Wednesday, November 11, celebrating Veterans’ Day with a visit from the Washington County Christian School fifth and sixth graders. They opened our meeting with songs, recitation of the Preamble to the Constitutions and also shared some Bible verses they have memorized. Their teacher, Michael Goddin, and their music teacher, Kristi Hinson introduced the program.

We also collected boxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Project. This has become an annual project for our Club and the boxes donated grows each year.

We would like to thank all community members who supported us in our fundraisers so far this year: our Fall Yard Sale, the Kirby Design Show and our Pulled Pork Plates. Monies raised from these fundraisers will help maintain our clubhouse, provide scholarships and help with other volunteer projects in our community.

Our officers this year are Kathy Kersey, President; Liz Corbin, Vice President; Jan Whitcomb, Secretary and Laura Joiner, Treasurer. Liz Corbin also is our Membership Chairman. If you would like any information about joining us, please call her at 415-6560 or 258-7959. Our Club will turn 100 years old next year so we will be doing lots of celebrating. We are part of GFWC Florida (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) which is one of the largest organizations for women in the United States. We meet the second Wednesday of the month at noon at the Clubhouse September through May. The Clubhouse is located at 607 5th Street, Chipley.