News from Spanish Trail Playhouse

Spanish Trail Playhouse Announces Cast of The Glass Menagerie

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is currently in full rehearsals for their upcoming production written by Tennessee Williams, The Glass Menagerie. Director Rosalyn Scott recently cast the following individuals: Carrie Bennett as Amanda Wingfield, Amanda Carnley as Laura Wingfield, Timothy Lloyd as Tom Wingfield, and Noah Burdeshaw as Jim O’Connor. Ginger Bush will serve as Stage Manager.

The story: Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. The father has left home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a “gentleman caller” for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapses around them.

The Glass Menagerie is the first production of the Spanish Trail Playhouse’s 13th season, and will take the stage March 13-14, & 20-21, 2020 at 7:00 pm nightly and on March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted.

Spanish Trail Playhouse Announces Cast of Little Shop of Horrors

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will begin full rehearsals in April for their upcoming musical production, Little Shop of Horrors.

Director Kevin Russell recently cast the following individuals: Lance Newcomb as Seymour Krelborn, Sierra Hernandez as Audrey, Ashlyn Jeffries as Crystal, Rebecca Boggs as Ronnette, Kay Thomas as Chiffon, Ebb Hagan as Mr. Musnik, Calvin Booth as Orin Scrivello DDS, and Rob Nixon as the Voice of Audrey II-The Plant.Ensemble members include Noah Burdeshaw, Victoria Kelly, Timothy Lloyd, John Stewart, Cassandra Pollard-Smith, Maison Fulton, Nathan Spencer, Matthew Thorne, Madalyn Thorne, and Phyllis Sloan. Kim Knight will serve as Stage Manager.

The story: A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers that Audrey II’s has out of this world origins and has an intent towards global domination!

Little Shop of Horrors is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Little Shop of Horrors will take the Spanish Trail Playhouse stage June 5-6, & 12-13, 2020 at 7:00 pm nightly and on June 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. This production is rated PG-13 and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Content and subject matter may be unsuitable for children under 13 years of age. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted.

Spanish Trail Playhouse Announces Cast of The Savannah Sipping Society

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will begin full rehearsals in July for their fall production, The Savannah Sipping Society.

Director Kevin Russell recently cast the following individuals: Casey Johns as Randa Covington, Jane Partee as Dot Haigler, Vanita Turner as Marlafaye Mosley, Tiffani Wolfe as Jinx Jenkins, and Barbara Dugas as Grandmother. Mil Cox will serve as Assistant Director and Kim Knight will serve as Stage Manager.

The story: In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one. Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch—and all alone. Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ol’ Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a twenty-three-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex. Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jump start their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy!

The Savannah Sipping Society is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. It is produced through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service.

The Savannah Sipping Society will take the Spanish Trail Playhouse stage September 18 & 19 & 25 & 26, 2020 at 7:00 pm nightly and on September 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. This production is rated PG and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Children under 5 years of age will not be permitted. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113 .