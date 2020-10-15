News from Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital Administration announces that due to COVID-19 screening requirements and to better control access to the hospital, the front entrance of the hospital will be closed on Fridays at 6:00PM and will reopen on Mondays at 6:00AM. Please use the Emergency Department entrance during these times.

Jackson Hospital Administration and Staff appreciate the community support during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The primary goal of this organization remains the health and safety of our community and staff.

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction. Jackson Hospital has been awarded a 5 Star National Recognition by Healthgrades for Vaginal Delivery Care, Received the Florida Award by ACHA and the Florida Department of Health for Safely Reducing Primary CSections.