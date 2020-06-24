News from HCSO

Suspicious vehicle advisory

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle and its occupants.

The vehicle is a gray Lincoln Aviator last seen in the New Hope community. Its occupants are described as two white males, one with a thin build, several tattoos, and short, black hair and another who has long, brown hair.

Investigators have run the tag, which came back to a Walton County resident, and are checking with Walton County about the subjects.

According to the complaint, the men were wearing backpacks and going from door to door, knocking and asking for gas money.

Deputies are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and ask that anyone with any information on its whereabouts contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (option 1).

Two in custody, another at large following separate pursuits

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Three separate pursuits in as many days resulted in the arrest of two subjects, and a third subject is still wanted on felony warrants in Holmes County.

23-year-old John Jared Ryan Mixon is still at large after fleeing from a traffic stop on Joy Meadows Circle Monday, June 22. Mixon, who was wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery at the time of the attempted stop, is now facing additional charges for fleeing and eluding with disregard for public safety, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly), attaching tag not assigned, and no vehicle registration.

Anyone with any information on Mixon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (option 1).

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office also responded to a pursuit initiated by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, June 21.

The pursuit quickly ended on Highway 2 West with HCSO, Samson Police Department, and officers with Alabama Game and Fish assisting. 68-year-old Ron Howell Benton was transported to the Holmes County Jail where he was later released to Geneva County.

On Saturday, June 20, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Westville Store. A deputy quickly located the stolen vehicle traveling south on Highway 179-A and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Charlotte R. Larrivee, ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens at first, continuing south on Highway 179-A, but eventually came to a stop.

Larrivee was arrested and is charged with grand theft (auto).

Two charged following traffic stops

HOLMES COUNTY – Two Alabama residents were arrested following unrelated traffic stops over the weekend.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on N. Highway 81 just south of Highway 2 on Saturday, June 20, making contact with the driver, 25-year-old Jonvonta Torain Toney of Huntsville, Alabama, who advised he did not have a valid driver’s license.

A check with dispatch confirmed Toney to be a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history.

During the course of the interaction, deputies observed a bag containing more than 50 Xanax pills that appeared to have been discarded through the window, as well as a loaded pistol that had been discarded into a nearby ditch. A search of Toney’s person resulted in deputies locating an oxycodone tablet.

Toney was arrested and charged with possession of barbiturates, tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and driving while license suspended.

Shortly after midnight, June 21, another deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of N. Highway 81 and Highway 160 in Westville, making contact with the driver and his passenger, 40-year-old Author Lee Harrison of Samson, Alabama.

During the stop, the deputy observed a glass smoking pipe lying in plain view between Harrison’s feet. The pipe contained a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Harrison was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SRD’s summer clean-up project continues

Our School Resource Deputies and inmate crews are making good progress in cleaning up roadside litter in our communities!

Here’s just some of the trash picked up yesterday, June 22, from the side of Highway 173.

Two charged in separate burglaries

HOLMES COUNTY – Two subjects are in custody in connection to unrelated burglaries that took place in Holmes County.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Paul A Galvan of Bonifay on Friday, June 19, for a burglary that took place that same day at a Foxworth Road residence. Investigators quickly located Galvan, who was found to be in possession of several items belonging to the victim.

Galvan is charged with burglary and petit theft.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Sidney Kyle Dunaway of Geneva, Alabama was arrested Tuesday, June 23, by the Hartford Police Department on a Holmes County warrant issued after he was identified as a subject who broke into a Highway 177A residence earlier this year.

Dunaway is charged with burglary and petit theft, and more arrests are anticipated.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Hartford Police Department for their assistance.