News from Chipola

CHIPOLA COLLEGE TRANSFER DAY IS MARCH 11

Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) will host Chipola College’s Annual College Transfer Day on Wednesday, March 11, from 8:45 a.m. to noon in the Chipola Cafeteria/Student Center.

Chipola students will be able to meet with recruiters from various universities from across the Southeast to explore transfer admission requirements and scholarship opportunities to continue education beyond Chipola. Confirmed representatives include: Chipola Business, Education, & Nursing BS Programs, Thomas University, University of Florida, Florida A & M, University of West Florida, Flagler College, Troy University, Florida State University, Hodges University, Saint Leo University, Huntingdon College, Valdosta State University and Albany State University.

Chipola faculty are encouraged to bring their students to meet with university representatives from 18 regional universities who will assist graduating sophomores and prospective students on transfer requirements.

For questions, contact Ashley Harvey at 850-718-2252 or Kristie Mosley 850-718-2417.

CHIPOLA TO HOST 2ND ANNUAL POETRY CAFÉ

Select Chipola College students and faculty will present original words during the second annual Poetry Café, poetry reading and lecture, Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held in the Chipola Cultural Center. Guest speaker is Shaun O. Smith, a local poet, author and co-curator of the Grass Routes poetry society.

The event is sponsored by the Chipola’s Literature/Language Department. Coffee and refreshments will be provided by Chipola’s Phi Theta Kappa and Honors Program.

For information, call Kurt McInnis, Assistant Professor, at (850) 718-2275.

CHIPOLA TO HOST BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION

Chipola’s Annual Black History Month Celebration is Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cultural Center. Guest speaker is Elder Emeritus William McCray. The Jackson County Health Department will be present to promote Tobacco Cessation and Diabetes Prevention. BSU students will be selling raffle tickets for a $100 gift card and a Dutch oven. Proceeds will be allocated to the BSU students’ Spring FAASA Convention fees. Admission is free and dinner will be provided.

For information, contact BSU adviser Dr. Willie Spires at 850-718-2232.

CHIPOLA’S LITERATURE/LANGUAGE WINNERS

MARIANNA—Some 120 students from 11 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 14.

The occasion was the 30th Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department. The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions (HM), in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award— Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High.

Writing: first— Emily Mosier of Bethlehem HS; second—Alanna Smith of Marianna HS; third— David Bush of Cottondale HS; HM— Maegan Lucas of Sneads HS; HM— Madison Wilson of Chipley HS.

Speech: first— Eli Mayo of Marianna HS; second— Keegan Welch of Chipley HS; third— Destiny Soto of Bethlehem HS; HM— Kyress Watford of Graceville HS; HM—JaDee Barber of Malone HS.

Oral Interpretation: first— Bryce Ethridge of Holmes County HS; second— Molly Vann of Bethlehem HS; third— Julia Shaffer of Chipley HS; HM— Ben Wiggins of Marianna HS; HM—Alex Hunt of Graceville HS.

Literature: first — Ashtin Williams of Chipley HS; second—Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley HS; third — Emma Rines of Holmes County HS; HM—Victoria Kelly of Marianna HS; HM—Emily Chambliss of Cottondale HS.

Humanities: first— Ben Wiggins of Marianna HS; second— Ben Parish of Holmes County HS; third— Jon Proctor of Malone HS; HM— Madison Wilson of Chipley HS; HM—Hanna Pitts of Blountstown HS.

Grammar: first— Luci Sloan of Sneads HS; second— Alyna Bodart of Marianna HS; third— Lara Fleener of Chipley HS; HM— Tristen Nored of Holmes County HS; HM—Isaiah Bacot of Blountstown HS.

Spanish Language Contest: first— Terryalice Jurado of Graceville HS; second— Saul Puente of Blountstown HS; third— Rafael Gell of Holmes County HS; HM— Brian Martinez of Blountstown HS; HM—Shelby Singletary of Graceville HS.

CHIPOLA TO HOST SCREENING OF ALUMNI-PRODUCED FILM

Chipola College will host a screening of the film, You Gave Me a Song, produced by Ashley Melzer, an alumnus of Chipola.

The film will be presented Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., in the Prough Center for the Arts on the Chipola campus.

You Gave Me A Song offers an intimate portrait of old-time music pioneer Alice Gerrard and her remarkable, unpredictable journey creating and preserving traditional music. The film follows 84 year-old Gerrard over several years, weaving together verité footage of living room rehearsals, recording sessions, songwriting, archival work, and performances with photos and rare field recordings. Much of the film is told in Alice’s voice and via interviews with musical collaborators and family members who share the story of Alice and others chasing that high lonesome sound.

Producer Ashley Melzer, originally from Sneads, is a producer, writer and media-maker living in Durham, NC. Born in North Florida, she received her Bachelors in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California and then a Masters in Folklore from UNC-Chapel Hill. Her work has been featured in Indy Week, Wondering Sound, Paste Magazine, eMusic, The Carrboro Citizen, and the Southern Foodways Alliance. She’s worked with Hopscotch, Moogfest, the NC Comedy Arts Festival, Thornapple Films, The Southern Oral History Program and more. She currently works on Multimedia Production and Special Projects for the Southern Cultures Journal and is working on a new short documentary using archival footage from renowned folklorist Dr. William R Ferris. She is the founder of Mettlesome, a creative, project based collective, for which she performs, directs, writes and teaches comedy.

Melzer is the daughter of Dr. James and Connie Melzer of Chattahoochee. She is married to John “Jack” David Reitz. She is a graduate of Sneads High School and Chipola College.

This film was made possible in part through vital support from Presenting Sponsor The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of “SHE CHANGED THE WORLD: NC WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS” and is a sponsored project of the Southern Documentary Fund a 501(C)3 non-profit.

Learn more about the film at http://www.alicegerrardfilm.com.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE PARTNERING WITH JACKSON CORRECTIONAL

The Chipola College Corrections programs is partnering with Jackson Correctional Institution of the Florida Department of Corrections in a new pilot program. Chipola will be training 104 basic recruits from Jackson CI in order to help them prepare for their new mission within the Department.