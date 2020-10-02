News from Chipola College

Fall Classes to Go Virtual After Thanksgiving

When the pandemic forced Chipola to go virtual in March, college officials adopted the slogan, “Stay Home, Stay Well and Excel at Chipola College.” As students returned to campus for Fall classes, this slogan changed to “Stay Well and Excel at Chipola.”

Chipola President Dr. Clemmons said the Fall schedule of classes was designed with options to cover every student’s needs with classes offered in person, through Zoom, online, or through a combination of these. To help reduce exposure related to travel and gatherings, following the Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30, all classes will move to a virtual format. Since the last class day for Fall Session A academic classes is Dec. 8, going virtual will the reduce the number of face-to-face class meetings by three. Final exams will be given online, and students will be asked not to return to campus after Nov. 30 except by appointment.

Working with leaders from all areas of campus life, Dr. Clemmons developed “Keys to a Healthy Campus.” http://www.chipola.edu/media/chipola/covid-19/Chipolas-Keys-to-a-Healthy-Campus.pdf This document will guide students and employees as they work together to provide a safe learning and working environment. The plan follows best practices which include: the wearing of masks on campus, increased sanitation, social distancing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine guidelines and a response plan for outbreaks.

Dr. Clemmons is encouraged about plans for the new school year, saying, “Chipola College has been ‘Changing Lives and Creating Futures’ since it first opened its doors in 1947. I look forward to working with the entire college community this school year as we write another chapter in the rich history of Chipola College.”

MCLENDON SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FOR CHIPOLA TERM C AND SPRING

MARIANNA— Applications for the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship for the Fall Term C and Spring 2021 semesters are available in the Chipola College Foundation Office and online at www.chipola.edu.

Applications for Fall Term C will be accepted until funds are depleted. Fall Term C classes will begin October 19 and run through December 15.

The Spring 2021 McLendon scholarship application deadline is Oct. 15. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446, or placed in the secure drop box outside of the Foundation office building.

Applicants are eligible to receive the McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award for both the Fall Term C and for the Spring 2021 semester, but a separate application for each semester you are requesting funds is required.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for both terms. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.

REGISTER NOW FOR TERM ‘C’ CLASSES AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Registration for Spring Term ‘C’ classes at Chipola College is Oct. 12-16. Classes meet Oct. 19 through Dec. 15.

New students are encouraged to make application to the college and register as soon as possible. Currently enrolled students may add Term C classes to their schedule.

Term C courses include: (ACG 4930) Selected Topics In Accounting (Online), (ACG 4940) Accounting Internship, (CGS 1060) Introduction to Microcomputer Use (Online), (DEP 2004) Human Growth & Development (Online), (ENL 2022) Survey of English Literature II, ( ETD 2340) Autocad Level 2 (Online, Synchronous), (GEB 4930) Selected Topics In Business (Online), (GEB 4940) Business Internship, (ISM 4930) Select Topics in Info Systems Management (Online), (MUL 2010) Music Appreciation (Online), (MUT 1001) Fundamentals Of Music, (RED 3311) Teaching Reading Intermediate Grade (Online, Synchronous), (RED 3360) Teaching Reading Middle/Sec Schools (Online), (RED 4519) Diagnostic/Instructional Interventions Reading, (RED 4519) Diagnostic/Instructional Interventions Reading (Online), (SLS 1101) Orientation (Online), (THE 1000) Theatre Appreciation (Online), (TPA 1201) Introduction to Theatre Production, (Online) and (TSL 4081) TESOL Issues & Practices (Online).

Chipola’s open-door policy guarantees acceptance to any student with a standard high school diploma or its equivalent. Prospective students should complete a college application which is available in the Office of Admissions, or online at www.chipola.edu. Students also must provide an official high school and college transcript. Students should visit an academic advisor in the Student Services building to register.

For information about enrolling at Chipola, call the Admission and Records office at 850-718-2311, or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola partners with Florida DOE for new workforce education initiative

MARIANNA– Chipola College is excited to join forces with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) for a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs. Get There Florida highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally and to all Floridians.

Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school, and Florida College System students.

“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you Get There.”

At Chipola students can enroll in an in demand, high-quality workforce program, move quickly, and gain critical skills needed in Jackson County essential and emerging industries. Programs include: Automotive Technology, Cosmetology, Building Construction Technology, Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology, Welding Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Law Enforcement, Correctional Officer and Firefighting.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education, says, “We offer excellent programs that help put people to work in as little as a few weeks. All programs have excellent placement rates in good-paying jobs.”

“Career and technical education matters more than ever,” said Henry Mack, Chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “Get There raises awareness about CTE and helps everyone envision the power of a workforce training opportunity for professional and personal wellbeing. By connecting students to a high value credentials at our state colleges, we will be sure to reach our goal of becoming #1 in workforce education by 2030.”

At GetThereFL.com, Floridians can learn more about CTE and workforce training programs. For information about programs at Chipola, visit www.chipolaworkforce.com, email: gilmored@chipola.edu or call 850-718-2270.