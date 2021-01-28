News from Chipola College

CHIPOLA GRADS ACCEPTED IN FSU MED SCHOOL

MARIANNA—Four Chipola College graduates were recently accepted into the FSU College of Medicine. Tripp Taylor of Blountstown and Jayde Smelcer of Chipley were accepted into the program last year. Max Harrell of Marianna and Ann Marie Brown of Liberty County were accepted this school year.

Chipola graduate Jenny Snowden of Blountstown has been accepted to FSU’s Physician’s Assistant program. All five students were members of the Chipola’s Honors program and Pre-Med Society.

Bonnie Smith, Chipola faculty adviser to Honors and Pre-Med Society, says, “We have a very good record of preparing students to enter limited-access programs in many fields, including: medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, engineering and law.” The Chipola faculty provide our students with a solid foundation to compete with university students across the state.

Smith says two other Chipola students have been interviewed for the FSU Med School.

For information about the Chipola Pre-Med Society, call or email Smith at 850-718-2247, smithb@chipola.edu.

FLORIDA SUPERVISORS OF ELECTIONS SCHOLARSHIP

The Florida Supervisors of Elections organization is accepting applications for three $1,200 scholarships.

The scholarship is for students attending a Florida university or college, majoring in Political Science/Public or Business administration or Journalism/Mass Communication.

To be eligible, a student must have finished two years of community college or undergraduate work (credits for enrollment as a junior); submit two letters of recommendation; demonstrate financial need which shows individual contribution to educational expenses.

Applicants may be interviewed by the Supervisor of Elections in the county where they are registered to vote.

Application deadline is March 22. Letters of recommendation must accompany application. Applications may be picked up at any County Supervisor of Elections Office in Florida.

For information, contact the Jackson County Florida Supervisors of Elections Office at email@jacksoncountysoe.org (850) 482-9652.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL TEAMS WIN SECTIONALS; HEADED TO NATIONALS

The Chipola College Brain Bowl A Team won their Sectional Division on Jan. 23, finishing 6-0.

The team also received the #1 seed in the nation for the Community College National Championship to be held online, Feb. 27. The top 16 schools/teams advance to the national championship.

Chipola A members are: Kiley Justice, Taylor Young, Trevor Schrock and Jack Connelly.

Chipola B also advanced to the national tournament as the #9 seed by finishing 5-2 in their division. Chipola B members are: Jon Proctor, Kaleb Todd, Colby Williams, and Felix Preston.

Brain Bowl Tournaments are being held online this year through Zoom. The team will next compete on Feb. 5 in a warmup tournament for the national championship.

Stats for the Sectional Tournament are available at https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament/standings.jsp?tournament_id=12190