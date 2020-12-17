News from Chipola College

APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR CHIPOLA CNA PROGRAM

MARIANNA—Application deadline for Chipola College’s Spring 2020 Certified Nursing Assistant program is Monday, January 11, 2020.

All prospective students are encouraged to apply for admission by 4 p.m. on January 11. Applications should be emailed to Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu or Annamarie Johnson at johnsona@chipola.edu. The Chipola College CNA Program is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.

A link to the application is available at:

https://www.chipola.edu/media/chipola/academics/academic-departments/health-sciences/cna/CNA-Application-Revised-10142020.pdf

For information, contact Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2316.

TECH GARAGE RETURNING FOR SEASON SEVEN

MARIANNA—John Gardner, Chipola College Automotive Technology instructor, is returning for season 7 of Tech Garage.

Tech Garage’s new season hits the small screen Saturday mornings on Discovery’s MotorTrend network. ASE master certified instructor, John Gardner, uses his high-octane teaching on all the automotive systems with the perfect blend of the how’s and why’s, along with DIY driveway tips. From the professional techs to the weekend warriors, Tech Garage has you covered.

This season incorporates a new segment called “Master Technician Tech Tip” #MTTT. Tech Garage also added Master Technicians to the show lineup such as Chipola’s own Josh Ellis as well as a multitalented automotive journalist, Dave Dobson. Tech Garage is diving deeper this season with show topics the audience asked for: autonomous vehicles, all-wheel drive and of course, diagnostics and repairs on a wide range of vehicles.

“It’s amazing and humbling to look back at 2015 when I started the show at Chipola College. I never thought it would grow into what it is today. We are fortunate to able to teach and demonstrate automotive systems on the coolest trainers on the planet. No other show is covering automotive systems in-depth like we do, garnering us a top spot on Saturday mornings,” says Gardner.

The educational television show, Tech Garage, is returning for season 7, beginning Jan. 2, 2021, on Motor Trend TV network, formerly Velocity.

Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend Network, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MotorTrend, Hot Rod, Roadkill, Automobile, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive super-fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

Gardner says, “The business, industry, and education trifold is the way of the future. It’s a win-win for the automotive industry and helps our local panhandle area with economic development. This season we are bringing the audience into Jackson County with a new opening and scenic shots of landmarks throughout the show. I am excited about the new season more than ever and I’m grateful to so many people who make this happen,” says Gardner.

Learn more about Tech Garage at https://facebook.com/johngardnertv and https://twitter.com/johngardnertv

REGISTER ONLINE FOR SPRING CLASSES AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Early Registration for Spring 2021 classes at Chipola College will continue online through the holidays for eligible students.

Registration with an advisor will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, and continue through Jan. 12. Classes begin Jan. 7. Students may contact an advisor by phone or email, or make an appointment for a face-to-face advising session.

Advisors include: Karen Hall, hallk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2424; Ken Kallies, kalliesk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2437; Leigh Whittington, whittingtonl@chipola.edu, 850-718-2290; Kristi Mosley, mosleyk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417 and Ashley Harvey, harveya@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications. The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu.

For information, contact: Admissions, admissions@chipola.edu, 850-718-2211; Business, businessoffice@chipola.edu, 850-718-2220; Financial Aid, financialaid@chipola.edu, 850-718-2366; or Testing, testingcenter@chipola.edu, 850-718-2284.