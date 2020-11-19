News from Chipola College

APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR CHIPOLA EMT PROGRAM

MARIANNA—Application deadline for Chipola’s Spring 2021 combined Fire Fighter/EMT program is Dec. 3.

Applications should be emailed to Tina Maloy at maloyt@chipola.edu or Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu. The EMT program is accredited by the Florida Division of Health, Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.

A link to the application is available at: https://www.chipola.edu/media/chipola/academics/academic-departments/health-sciences/emt/EMTApplicationspring2021.pdf

For information, contact Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2316.

JACKSON CORRECTIONAL TO HOST DEC. 3 JOB FAIR AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Jackson Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, be at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the CJBAT on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $33.5K, receive on the job paid training, earn tuition-free college (6 hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.

APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR CHIPOLA CNA PROGRAM

MARIANNA—Application deadline for Chipola’s Spring 2021 Certified Nursing Assistant program is Jan. 15.

Applications should be emailed to Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu or Annamarie Johnson at johnsona@chipola.edu. The CNA Program is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.

A link to the application is available at:

https://www.chipola.edu/media/chipola/academics/academic-departments/health-sciences/cna/CNA-Application-Revised-10142020.pdf

For information, contact Samantha Skipper at skippers@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2316.

CHIPOLA BSU OFFICERS

The Chipola College Black Student Union (BSU) recently elected officers for the 2020-21 school year. Pictured from left, are: (top) Christopher Brockington, President; Shalonda Walton Vice-President; Kendra Caldwell, Secretary; Demontray Edwards, Treasurer; Andrew Sherman Historian; and Shanekia Walton, Chaplain. BSU is open to all Chipola students. The mission is to promote educational, social, political, and cultural awareness. BSU is a service organization that offers opportunities to network with various student and community groups.

CHIPOLA BUILDING PROGRAM JOINS PARK PROJECT

Students in the Chipola College Building Construction Technology program are building picnic tables for the Marianna Pocket Park project. The project will be featured on Today’s Homeowner, a national home improvement show starring Marianna native Danny Lipford. Lumber for the park was donated by Rex Lumber. The show will be filmed in Marianna, Dec. 4-10.