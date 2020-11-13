News from Chipola College

CHIPOLA TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN EARNS GOLD

The Chipola College Take Stock in Children (TSIC) program has earned the Excellence Award, Gold Level Category from its statewide parent organization, and Debra Perdue, Chipola TSIC student services coordinator, was honored for her dedication to the organization.

Local TSIC programs that provide college readiness and mentoring supports to middle and high school students vie for the award. TSIC Gold Level award is the highest achievement within the statewide organization.

According to Mrs. Perdue, “Our serving communities, school districts, mentors, and the Chipola Foundation have all contributed to this accolade.” TSIC serves students who are at-risk for dropping out of school. Students are matched with a mentor, receive in-school support, and college readiness services provided by TSIC college success coaches. Upon high school graduation, students earn a college scholarship.

TSIC mentors meet with their assigned students each week during the school year, offering encouragement, advice, and a sympathetic ear. Mrs. Perdue, also the TSIC college success coach, provides support and guidance to the mentor and the mentee.

To earn Gold recognition, local TSIC programs must meet or exceed 10 key performance indicators of performance and adherence to the requirements of the Florida Department of Education. The TSIC data reporting system measures student readiness, the number of students recruited, mentor matching rates, and mentor contacts.

The Chipola College affiliate, which consists of Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties, recently inducted 29 new students into the program and will serve a total of 51 students in public high schools in the 2020-21 school year.

Perdue’s service to the program began in October 2018. She came to Chipola from Florida Department of Education as State Supervisor of IT and Business, Management and Administration. Prior to her five years at FLDOE she taught technology at Blountstown High School.

Dr. Matthew Hughes is the Dean of Assessment, Compliance and Grants at Chipola College. He is also the Executive Director of Chipola College TSIC. Perdue says, “Dr. Hughes along with Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons, President of Chipola College, have given TSIC strong support and encouragement. It is thanks to their backing that we can provide this service to our community.”

To become a TSIC mentor, contact Perdue at perdued@chipola.edu or call 850-209-5314.

PTK New Members

The Chipola College Nu Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently inducted new members in the academic honor society.

PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.

Bailey Rich is president of the Chipola Nu Chi Chapter. New members include: Amanda Applewhite, Riley Arunakul, Madeline Barfoot, Amber Baxley, Marissa Baxter, Caroline Bishop, Kynley Braxton, Destiini Brown, Hannah Brown, Chloe Bruner, Richard Brunner, Julie Burge, Hannah Byram, Caroline Carson, Kristen Chambliss, Stephanie Culbreath, Jonathan Day, Shawn Dees, Meghan Deese, Murphy Doelman, Nathanael Douceur, Madison Ealum, Keshia Edenfield, Hannah Faircloth, Victor Fisher, Bryan Garcia, Chelsea Gardner, Peyton Gay, Ronak Gocool, Sydnee Goodson, Jewell Griffin, Kaylin Griffin, Kevin Gutierrez, Maggi Harris, Jameila Hogan, Destiney Holland, Isabelle Holloway, Savanah Hougland, Joshua Howell, Sadie Hudson, Nathaniel Huskey, Ashtyn Jeter, Andrew Kelley, Clark Kelley, Alexandra Kellner, Stepfane Kent, Payton Kirkland, Natalie Kopicova, Makayla Kopinski, Kacy Lawson, Braden Layne, Mikayla Lewin, Tammie Lijbers, Gracie Lisenby, Ashley Locklear, Paul Mathews, Lat Mayen, Elijah Mayo, Jessica McCardle, Paige McKinnie, Naheem Mcleod, Colton Mercer, Kendall Mitchell, Bethany Mixon, Alexander Monteagudo, Lissa Moreland, Allison Myers, Jordan Newman, Charlie Nichols, Hayden Nichols, Ifunanya Nwachukwa, Ella Page, Hannah Patton, Felix Preston, Howard Purvee, Jr., Megan Ratliff, Brandi Register, Amy Roberts, Jozsef Rohrbacher, Mbaya Sembene, Zoe Shafer, Wendy Sheffield, Bethany Shelley, Amanda Shields, James Shores, Sarah Shuler, John Simpson, Michael Sims, Natalie Sims, Caeli Sloat, Jonathan Smith, MacKenzie Smith, Denise Spracklen, Derick Stager, Hannah Stephens, Vanessa Stephens, Nicholas Steverson, Jaqueline Stewart, Jessica Thomas, Cassidy Trammell, Diamond Vann, Isabella Watford, Tammy Watson, Jacob Weaver, James Weber, Morgan Welch, Cierra White, Ally Williams, Ashtin Williams, Imani Williams, Ava Worthy, Karen Wyrick, April Yates, Anslie Yoder and Joshua Yongue.

PTK is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

CHIPOLA SSS AND TRIO CELEBRATE FIRST GENERATION COLLEGE STUDENTS

The Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) and TRiO Society recently participated in National First Generation Celebration Day and marked First Generation week, Nov. 9-13.

First-generation students are defined as those who are the first in their family to attend college.

The event provided an opportunity for first-generation-in college students to generate energy and renew pride. With entertainment via Council for Opportunity in Education’s DJ Faro, the fun hour of music, trivia, and prizes encouraged students to engage on social media using hashtag #CelebrateFirstGen2020.

“Academic disruptions from the pandemic place the futures of many first-generation students in a precarious state,” said Maureen Hoyler, president of the Council for Opportunity in Education. “However, in 2020, resilient campuses and communities are overcoming challenges and finding renewed strength each day. Now more than ever, it’s critical we use this celebration to recommit to supporting, nurturing and encouraging the outstanding potential that exists within so many first-generation students.”

The Chipola College SSS and TRiO Society staff recognize the systemic barriers plaguing first generation students and the support necessary for this important and resilient population to continue thriving.

The Chipola College Foundation offers a First Generation scholarship in support of this initiative. The scholarship deadline is Nov. 18. Applications are available at https://www.chipola.edu/media/chipola/about/administrative-offices/chipola-foundation/first-generation-scholarship-application-October-2020.pdf

For information about the scholarship, call 850-718-2404.

CHIPOLA COLLEGE SPRING 2021 REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Registration for the Spring 2021 Semester at Chipola College begins Nov. 9 for currently-enrolled students and Nov. 16 for new students.

Registration will continue until the college closes for the Holidays on Dec. 18.

New and returning student registration will open again Jan. 4-5, with late registration through Jan. 8. Spring classes begin Jan. 7.

Students also may register by phone or email, or online if they are eligible. To register online, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours, have a declared major, and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Students will not be eligible to register if they have outstanding parking tickets or admission holds. Online registration is not available for dual-enrollment, early admit, remedial, clock-hour or State Employee Fee Waivers.

The college will move to virtual classes beginning Nov. 30 with limited access to admissions, testing, business and advising offices. Students desiring to register face to face should make an appointment with an advisor. Advisors include: Karen Hall, hallk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2424; Ken Kallies, kalliesk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2437; Leigh Whittington, whittingtonl@chipola.edu, 850-718-2290; Kristi Mosley, mosleyk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417 and Ashley Harvey, harveya@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, contact: Admissions, admissions@chipola.edu, 850-718-2211 718-2211; Business, businessoffice@chipola.edu, 850-718-2220; Financial Aid, financialaid@chipola.edu, 850-718-2366; or Testing, testingcenter@chipola.edu, 850-718-2284.

MONEY AVAILABLE TO ATTEND CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Current and prospective Chipola College students have access to a variety of financial aid options.

All students are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Application (FAFSA) as soon as possible. Nov. 19, is the deadline to complete the FAFSA for students planning to use Federal Financial Aid to pay for Spring 2021 classes.

Students must complete the FAFSA in order to qualify for Pell, Work Study and other Federal Financial Aid. The FAFSA takes several days to process; therefore, students are encouraged to submit all electronic forms as soon as possible. For information, call 850-718-2366 or visit www.fafsa.gov

Other financial assistance also is available through the Chipola College Foundation. McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship applications for the Spring 2021 semester will be accepted until funds are depleted. Only one McLendon Scholarship award will be made per student for Spring 2021. Applicants must complete the application and provide: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

Applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship is Nov.18. Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have unmet financial need. Students must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree. Students must submit a personal letter with the application.

Applications for the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund Scholarship are due Nov.18. Preference will be given to low income students who do not qualify for other financial aid and who are parents (both single and married).

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.

