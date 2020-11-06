News from Chipola College

Chipola College Spring 2021 Early Registration

Registration for the Spring 2021 Semester at Chipola College begins Nov. 9 for currently-enrolled students and Nov. 16 for new students.

Registration will continue until the college closes for the Holidays on Dec. 18.

New and returning student registration will open again Jan. 4-5, with late registration through Jan. 8. Spring classes begin Jan. 7.

Students also may register by phone or email, or online if they are eligible. To register online, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours, have a declared major, and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Students will not be eligible to register if they have outstanding parking tickets or admission holds. Online registration is not available for dual-enrollment, early admit, remedial, clock-hour or State Employee Fee Waivers.

The college will move to virtual classes beginning Nov. 30 with limited access to admissions, testing, business and advising offices. Students desiring to register face to face should make an appointment with an advisor. Advisors include: Karen Hall, hallk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2424; Ken Kallies, kalliesk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2437; Leigh Whittington, whittingtonl@chipola.edu, 850-718-2290; Kristi Mosley, mosleyk@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417 and Ashley Harvey, harveya@chipola.edu, 850-718-2417.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, contact: Admissions, admissions@chipola.edu, 850-718-2211 718-2211; Business, businessoffice@chipola.edu, 850-718-2220; Financial Aid, financialaid@chipola.edu, 850-718-2366; or Testing, testingcenter@chipola.edu, 850-718-2284.

Money Available to Attend Chipola College

Current and prospective Chipola College students have access to a variety of financial aid options.

All students are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Application (FAFSA) as soon as possible. Nov. 19, is the deadline to complete the FAFSA for students planning to use Federal Financial Aid to pay for Spring 2021 classes.

Students must complete the FAFSA in order to qualify for Pell, Work Study and other Federal Financial Aid. The FAFSA takes several days to process; therefore, students are encouraged to submit all electronic forms as soon as possible. For information, call 850-718-2366 or visit www.fafsa.gov

Other financial assistance also is available through the Chipola College Foundation. McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship applications for the Spring 2021 semester will be accepted until funds are depleted. Only one McLendon Scholarship award will be made per student for Spring 2021. Applicants must complete the application and provide: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

Applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship is Nov.18. Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have unmet financial need. Students must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree. Students must submit a personal letter with the application.

Applications for the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund Scholarship are due Nov.18. Preference will be given to low income students who do not qualify for other financial aid and who are parents (both single and married). For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.

The schedule of classes and Answers to Frequently Asked Questions are available at www.chipola.edu.

Classes to go Virtual After Thanksgiving

To help reduce exposure related to travel and gatherings, following the Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30, all classes will move to a virtual format. Since the last class day for Fall Session A academic classes is Dec. 8, going virtual will reduce the number of face-to-face class meetings by three. Final exams will be given online, and students will be asked not to return to campus after Nov. 30 except by appointment. There will be limited access to admissions, testing, business and advising offices. Students desiring to register face to face should make an appointment with an advisor.

Jackson Correctional to Host Dec. 3 Job Fair at Chipola

The Jackson Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, be at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the CJBAT on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $33.5K, receive on the job paid training, earn tuition-free college (6 hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.