News from Chipola College

BSU TO HOST FAMU RECRUITMENT MEETING AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Florida A and M University will present a Pathways to Professions in Agriculture and Food Sciences Conference, Thursday, Feb. 11, at Chipola College.

The conference begins at 12 Noon in room C104 of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Building. Only 15 seats will be available. Masks are required and CDC guidelines for social-distancing will be followed.

Students can also attend the conference via zoom at the this link: https://chipola.zoom.us/j/94456573478?pwd=NDBBSTVObzd5clBRZWNuZHlVVFE3dz09 The passcode is BSU.

The FAMU College of Agriculture and Food Sciences (CAFS) is one of the world’s leading colleges of its kind. Since its establishment, CAFS has evolved to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the food and agricultural industries. Majors include: Animal Science-Pre/Veterinarian, Agribusiness, Agriculture Sciences, Agronomy, Biological Systems Engineering, Entomology, Food Science, Forestry and Vet Tech.

For information, contact the department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at 718-2319.

Chipola Celebrates CTE Month®

Career and technical education can address workforce needs, especially amid the current disruption

The month of February is widely recognized as Career and Technical Education Month® by the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) as an opportunity to celebrate the value, achievements and accomplishments of programs across the country.

Chipola, along with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and its 28 Florida College System institutions and 48 technical colleges, will celebrate by sharing the stories of their students who have successfully graduated from CTE programs into rewarding careers.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, says, “We think the issue of our time is the upskilling of the American Workforce. Connecting the student skillset to the skills gap problem is critical. I appreciate the push for CTE in Florida to attain number one status nationwide by 2030. As we vision and fund this effort, it will be exciting to see our evolution into excellence. Our newest programs are showing so much promise in preparing a manufacturing and construction workforce and getting them into the jobs so quickly.”

In September, FDOE launched its workforce education initiative Get There, aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs and highlighting $35 million in funding made available to state and technical colleges in the form of rapid credentialing grants. These grants were designed to increase Florida’s capacity to enroll and graduate students quickly, to aid in accelerated recovery for residents and the economy.

“CTE Month provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the great work of our school districts and state colleges as they educate and help to prepare the future of Florida’s workforce,” said Henry Mack, Chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “With the pandemic impacting the lives of many residents, there is no better time to highlight how CTE can make a difference. CTE is equal parts engaging, exciting and transformative, and leads to better academic and employment outcomes.”

The current disruption has propelled the demand for CTE programs as many Floridians seeking reemployment are looking for opportunities to match their current skill sets to demand from employers. While the pandemic sparked a renewed focus on the importance of CTE, there are also opportunities to reach beyond those impacted and educate all Floridians about educational offerings available in the state.

“With CTE, there is something and somewhere for every Floridian,” shared Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System. “No matter age, ethnicity, educational background or employment and financial circumstance, we are committed to each student’s success and future, all while ensuring a talented workforce for our great state.”

At Chipola, students can enroll in an on-demand, workforce program, gain a credential quickly and affordably, move quickly, and gain critical skills needed in essential and emerging industries. Programs include: Automotive Technology, Cosmetology, Building Construction Technology, Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Advanced Welding, Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Law Enforcement, Correctional Officer and Fire-fighting.

Chipola Automotive Technology student Perry Wells says, “Being in the Chipola Automotive program most fun I ever had at school. I would recommend this program to anyone. The excellent instructors make learning fun and easy. The hands-on part of the program provides great experience and help for those who may not be mechanically-inclined. I’m very glad I chose this program.”

For information about Chipola Workforce Education programs, visit www.chipolaworkforce.com or contact Gilmore at gilmored@chipola.edu or 850-718-2270.

CHIPOLA BSU TO HOST BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONTESTS

The Chipola College Black Student Union has planned several events to celebrate Black History Month in February.

BSU will host an art contest for Chipola students, an essay contest for middle and high school students and a film series for everyone. The events will be held Feb. 15–18.

Art and essay entries should highlight the theme: “facilitating awareness of the struggles, controversies, inequities, accomplishments, and contributions of African Americans from a global perspective.”

Chipola students are welcome to submit original art in the categories of paintings, drawing, photography, graphic design, 3-D and sculpture, will be accepted from Feb. 1-12.

Middle and high school students should email essays to: moralesl@chipola.edu. Deadline for essay submissions is Feb. 12.

There is no fee for entering any of the contests. Winners in each category will earn cash prizes: first, $100; second, $75; third, $50. Door Prizes also will be given away. All entrants will receive a ZOOM link for winner announcements.

For more information or for entry forms, call 850-718-2319 or visit C-106, in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Office.

ROULHAC IS THEATRE STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Chipola College freshman George Roulhac was selected as the Florida College System Activities Association Theatre Division Student of the Month for December 2020.

Chipola Theatre Director, Raines Carr says “George volunteers for all class work and inspires others with his energy and focus. He shows that he is willing to grow and open as an actor and a human. He is willing to engage in all of the class activities, inspiring me and the other students. George’s spirit and generosity have been a gift in this cloud of gloom we all have sheltered under since late Spring”.