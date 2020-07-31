News from Chipola

CHIPOLA SCIENCE TEACHERS RETIRE

Chipola said farewell to a pair of retiring science teachers in July. Dr. Santine Cuccio came to Chipola in 2003 with the start of the Chipola School of Education where she taught and mentored future science teachers. She was Director of the Groundwater Outreach Grant and worked with the STEM forums and Events and the Math Olympiad. For years she taught Microbiology, but her passion really showed when she started teaching the Environmental Science courses. Field Trips to the Garden of Eden Trail, The Florida Caverns, Torreya and St. Joseph’s Peninsula State Parks were regular events every semester. She invited guest speakers and presenters that grabbed the interest of her students. She took students outside and planted trees on campus. Every week she planted seeds that changed at least some her students’ minds about the world they live in. Her peers selected her as the recipient of the Faculty/Administrator award several months and this year, she is the Faculty/Administrator of the year for 2019-2020.

Natural Science Professor Allan Tidwell retired after a total of 47 years in teaching – 22 years in the public schools and 25 years at Chipola. He served as director of the Chipola Regional Science Fair and Blue Springs Working Group. He worked with Science Education students on the Groundwater Outreach Grant. He facilitated several STEM Events and helped proctor exams for Math Olympiads for area high school students. He was the monthly Faculty/Administrator award recipient several times. Allan served as the club sponsor for the Baptist Collegiate Ministry for several years and has taught or impacted the lives of thousands of students. He will continue as an adjunct instructor.

Fall 2020 Bookstore Operations

The Chipola Bookstore will open to students beginning Aug. 3 A limited number of students will be allowed in the store at a time. Students are encouraged to order textbooks online at

https://chipolacc.bncollege.com/shop/chipola/page/find-textbooks.

Hours of Operation – August 2020

Week of August 3rd – Monday – Thursday – (8-4) Friday (8-1)

Week of August 10th – Monday – Friday (8-4)

Week of August 17th – Monday – Friday (8-4)

Week of August 24th – Monday (8-6) Tuesday – Friday (8-4)

Week of August 31st – Monday – Thursday (8-4) Friday (8-1)

Self-Pay StudentsStudents can find required course books and materials and order directly online at https://chipolacc.bncollege.com/shop/chipola/page/find-textbooks and have them shipped directly to their house using a personal credit card or PayPal account. Shipping is free for orders of $25 or more.

Financial Aid (Pell and Bright Futures) StudentsStudents receiving financial aid awards will be notified through their Chipola email account when book allowances have been applied and are available for use. For students registered during early registration, book allowances will begin August 10th or the day after the student registers for classes and has aid awarded.

Students using Financial Aid can find required course books and materials and order directly online at https://chipolacc.bncollege.com/shop/chipola/page/find-textbooks and have them shipped directly to their house using Financial Aid funds. At the checkout process, financial aid students select the “Financial Aid” box to indicate payment type. Students are required to enter name on student account and student ID number at checkout.

Chipola Foundation Scholarship StudentsAfter confirming that you will not be dropping or adding any classes and your registration is charged to your Chipola Foundation scholarship on MyChipola, students with remaining scholarship dollars may use Foundation funds for books. Students must send an email to request an electronic book voucher to Oliverg@chipola.edu . In the email, request that Foundation staff send a book voucher to the Chipola Bookstore electronically and provide your name and Chipola student number.

For email requests that are received in the foundation office by August 6 at Noon, students can begin accessing the scholarship funds at Barnes and Noble on August 10 either online or in person at the Bookstore.

Electronic book voucher requests received after August 6 will still be sent to the Bookstore. However, plan for a minimum of two business days lead time before the information will appear in the bookstore accounting system. With the electronic book voucher, students can order books online through Barnes & Nobles at https://chipolacc.bncollege.com/shop/chipola/home .

If you have questions regarding this process you may email oliverg@chipola.edu or call the Foundation office, 850-718-2404.

Dual Enrolled and Early Admit StudentsDual Enrolled and Early Admit students should coordinate with their High School Guidance Counselor to order books or obtain a textbook authorization for Fall courses.

Athletic Scholarship StudentsStudent athletes on athletic scholarship should coordinate with their coach to have the appropriate book authorization sent to the bookstore.

The Chipola College Bookstore will be open for in person service to purchase books, however a limited number of students will be admitted at a time.

Chipola Offering Construction and Manufacturing Program

Chipola College is offering two new career programs this Fall: Building Construction Technology and Advanced Manufacturing.Building Construction Technology prepares students for employment or advanced training in the construction industry. The program provides 1,050 clock-hours covering electrical, plumbing, heating/ventilation/air-conditioning, masonry, carpentry, cabinets, and the use of hand tools and power tools. Students also will work with math and construction drawings of floor systems, walls, ceilings and roofing. This multi-craft skills training will expose students to all the steps in a building project to allow them to make choices about which trade they most enjoy. The program also will cover entrepreneurship skills for students who want to start their own business.

The high demand for construction jobs is expected to continue in the area well into future decades. Students in the Building Construction program can move into the workforce in various trades or continue their education in Chipola’s Two-Year AS Degree in Civil Engineering Technology.

For information, visit https://chipolaworkforce.com/building-construction-technology-program/

The Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology program is designed for people who are good with their hands and who love technology. The program prepares students for employment or advanced training in the manufacturing career cluster.

This 600 clock hour program includes an overview of Computer Aided Design (CAD), project management, CNC machines, computer controls and robotics, AC/DC electrical controls, Programmable Logic Controls, hydraulics, pneumatics, technological tools, welding, machines, instrumentation, materials and industry processes as well as the fundamentals of industrial maintenance.

Students will be introduced to all aspects of the manufacturing industry including safety, quality, leadership and enterprise systems. Graduates will be eligible for high-demand jobs in automation, engineering, and robotics roles paying well above the average for the area. Companies are searching for employees with these technical skills with many in this field expected to retire soon. Students also may continue their education in Chipola’s Two-Year AS Degree in Engineering Technology. For information, visit https://chipolaworkforce.com/advanced-manufacturing-production-technology-program/

For information about any of Chipola’s Workforce programs, call Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270.