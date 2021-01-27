News from Chipley Woman’s Club

submitted by Patricia Duce

The Chipley Woman’s Club met in January at their Clubhouse on 5th Street with lunch and special decorations provided by the Environment committee. Carol Kreiss, as chairman, began 2021 with a speaker, Patty Fisher from Wewahitchka, who is the State chairman. She spoke to members on several environment issues now facing many counties in Florida.

Recently some of the Club members helped as Maphis Nurseries planted a magnolia tree in front of the Clubhouse. It was donated by a sister club in Florida to commemorate each club in the Panhandle that was affected by Hurricane Michael.

Next month will start the Club’s celebration of their 100 Year Anniversary.