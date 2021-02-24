New student organization introduced at BCF

One of the best ways for a student to get involved in the life of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is through the different events and ministry opportunities that are available. With this in mind, BCF has introduced a new student organization called “Tribes” for students attending the Graceville campus. The organization was developed with the intent to bridge the gap between the local community and BCF. It will provide social opportunities and encourage everyone to serve in the community and make long-lasting gospel connections.

The tribe organization is broken into two groups both based off one of the 12 tribes of Israel. Zebulun is led by Alexis Winsor who is the founder of Tribes and the current president of the female tribe and Issachar led by Nickolas Hughes the current president of the men’s tribe. Every student is encouraged to join tribes but must follow the requirements of 10 service hours and a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0. to remain in tribes the following semester.

Tribes actually originated after Winsor felt a burden for the Graceville community. She knew that something needed to happen for the lost within the community to hear the Gospel. The idea started to develop over the summer and with the help of other college students she began to map out a plan to get it started at BCF. When asked about starting the new organization in the middle of a pandemic, she graciously responded, “What better time than now. Our world is going through one of the craziest seasons of my lifetime, and eternal souls always have eternal weight which is our job to point them to the Gospel. There wasn’t a better time.”

The heart behind the organization is for Tribes to share the Gospel in the Graceville community through service and a commitment to the people of the town. BCF’s registered trademark is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” and what better way to practice that than to start in our own community. For more information about the new student organization, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.