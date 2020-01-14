New Republican Club officers elected

New 2020 leadership was elected and took office at the regular annual meeting of the Republican Club of West Florida held on January 7 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill. The new slate of officers approved includes Dr. David Bouvin as president, Jim Hart as vice president, Carol Dunaway as Secretary, and Donna Wilkie as treasurer.

“The 2020 political elections will impact all of us for years to come,” said Bouvin, “and I am excited to lead the Republican Club of West Florida and its growing number of members. Anyone interested in the political future of Jackson County and the State of Florida is invited to attend our monthly luncheon meetings.”

On the day the Republican Club elected its new officers the Supervisor of Elections office reported that there were 11,315 registered Republicans in Jackson County.

The Republican Club of West Florida meets monthly on the first Tuesday of each month at 11:30 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill.