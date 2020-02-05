New center bolsters learning environment

Gainesville, FL -Southern Scholarship recipients can now find a quiet study space just outside their door at the new Southern Scholarship Learning Center. Since its inception in 1955, Southern Scholarship Foundation (SSF) has assisted over 9,000 students by providing rent-free, cooperative living to students attending college in Tallahassee, Gainesville, and Fort Myers. In Gainesville, 161 students live in 9 houses paying a total of $0 in rent. Each student pays about $1,000 per semester for food and utilities. Students share in cooking, cleaning, managing the household budget and helping each other through life’s up and downs—just like a family.

SSF’s investment in an “Education for Life” now extends beyond offering students shared living experiences in scholarship houses. Access to the Learning Center will now be a benefit SSF residents can enjoy. The Learning Center will offer a variety of workshops to residents including programs related to study skills, financial management, and self-care. There are also private study rooms and space for proctored exams. Staff will be housed in new offices inside the Learning Center.

“The opening of the Southern Scholarship Learning Center has been long-awaited,” said Teresa Turner, SSF Director of Student Affairs. “During my 22 years as an SSF staff member, I’ve seen generations of students who would have benefited from a center like this. We are excited to finally open the doors to our students who will enjoy a quiet, modern, educational facility. I am so thankful to the community-minded people who contributed to funding the center.”

The construction of the Learning Center was made possible from donations from individuals and organizations, as well as the sale of SSF property in Tallahassee and Gainesville. The facility was furnished thanks to a generous contribution from the Rembert Family Foundation.

Most monetary gifts were made from SSF alumni. “Receiving a housing scholarship from SSF was one of the reasons I could attend college, “said Kelly Sleeper, SSF alumna and Learning Center donor. “I wanted to give back so future generations of SSF students could have a space to collaborate that they could call their own. I wanted them to have a great experience with their SSF family like I did. I think the Learning Center will be a great amenity.”

To celebrate the opening of the new Learning Center, SSF will host a dedication ceremony at 1065-D SW 9th Street on Saturday, February 22nd at 1:00 PM with board members, alumni, community supporters, staff, and residents.