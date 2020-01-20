NeSmith obit

Mary B NeSmith, age 89, of Chattahoochee, passed away at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee from complications due to COPD, pulmonary hypertension and congestive heart failure on January 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sycamore Baptist Church. Burial will be at Sycamore Cemetery, Sycamore, FL. with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna, FL directing. Friends may call an hour before the service at 10:00 AM at Sycamore Baptist Church.

Mary B was born in the Sycamore community on October 26, 1930 the only daughter of Thomas Ralph and Essie Corine Smith. She grew up in the Sycamore Baptist Church and attended the First Baptist Church in Chattahoochee as an adult.

After graduation from Greensboro High School, Mary B’s first job was at her uncle’s restaurant in Chattahoochee. Her duties at the restaurant were as waitress, as well as bookkeeper. From there she went on to work at Florida State Hospital in Xray and various other positions until she finished her career as head of medical records. She retired in June 1990 after working 40 years with the state.

Throughout her working life and retirement, she enjoyed showing off her green thumb by growing flowers, “putting up” the vegetables that were grown in the too large family garden, reading and helping maintain rental property she and her husband had acquired. Her real joy was spending time with her girls and grandchildren. She enjoyed making meals for them that included so many side dishes that you could barely see the tabletop. (She had to make sure everyone’s favorites were included.)

Mary B is survived by two daughters Belinda NeSmith Brooks of Charleston, SC and Mary Beth Miller (Rod) of Seminole, FL. Mary B had five grandchildren whom she adored, Thomas Ely Brooks, Robert Lewis Miller, William Doyle Miller, Mary-Elizabeth Corine Miller and James Thomas Miller and one beloved brother Gene Smith of Cairo, GA.

Mary B was preceded in death by her husband Doyle (Pott), her parents and two brothers TR Smith and Herbert Ray Smith. Two very devoted caregivers that Belinda and Beth would like to thank are Kim Keel and Glenda Barwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family urges you to make a donation to the charity or church of your choice. Please take the time to enjoy a meal with the people you love.