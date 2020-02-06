Nelson obit

LD “Pee Wee” Nelson, age 74 of Panama City, passed from this life on February 3, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

LD was born on December 16, 1945 in Wausau, Florida to Amos and Tera Daniel Nelson. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper for 2 years, and then worked as a commercial fisherman for the remainder of his career.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Amos and Tera Nelson; brother: Allen D. Nelson; grandson: Wesley Barfield.

He is survived by his significant other, Linda Barfield of Panama City, Florida; sons: Stacey Barfield, Tracey Barfield and wife Christy all residents of Panama City, Florida; daughter: Adina Strickland of West Bay, Florida; brother: TD “Buddy” Nelson of Fort Gaines, Georgia; sisters: Elnora Russo of Chipley, Florida, Dora Mae Jackson and husband Gene of St. Louis, Missouri, Susan Lavon Fontaine of Chipley, Florida, Lorene Sanders and husband Rev. James of McComb, Mississippi, Nora Lee Griffin and husband Ernie of Chipley, Florida, Bobbie Jean Sanders and husband Lowell of Berrydale, Florida, Patricia Ann Brogdon and husband Rev. James of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren: Tiffany Irwin, Brett Reddick (Felisha), Brittany Meeks, Lindsey Barfield, Caitlyn Bell (Jovani), Paige Barfield; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Christian Haven Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. James Sanders and Rev. James Brogdon officiating. Interment will follow at Double Pond Cemetery (Bradford Bridge) in Wausau, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 3-5 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. There will also be a receiving of friends one-hour prior to the service on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Christian Haven Church.