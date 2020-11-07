Brittney Marie Neer, 28, of Malone, Florida died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

She was the most beautiful soul one could ever be lucky enough to know. There was just something about her that left an imprint on the heart of every person she came across. Brittney had this entrancing view on life, and such a free spirit, if her mind was set- absolutely nothing could get in her way.

Brittney would move the world for her son, Zander James, and fought relentlessly to stay by his side, because all she wanted in life was to be able to watch him grow. She also shared a special bond with her beloved Nana, Cindy Neer, who was by her side every step of the way through life. She loved with every ounce of her body, and dedicated her entire life to her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Marie Neer.

She is survived by her son and Nana; her father, Steven Neer; her paternal grandfather, Joseph Neer; maternal grandmother, Larine DeAllaume; sisters, EvaMarie and Onalee; brother Stevie Joe; several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins; her beloved fiancé, Scott, who fought with her right until the end.

Brittney lit up not only the room, but our lives, and she will be so dearly missed, but resting peacefully in the hands of God; watching over us from heaven, as she always did on earth. She will be forever lived on through her son and loved ones, and eternally in our hearts.

No public services are planned at this time.