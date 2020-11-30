Bernice Mae Bland Neel, 83, of Grand Ridge went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her two daughters and her sister.

She was a member of Sneads Assembly of God and loved her Lord and Savior. She loved going to church and listing to gospel music. She loved fishing, working in her yard, and enjoying the beauty of flowers and hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her daughters, Joe Lewis Bland; granddaughter, Breanna Bland; mother, Allie Gilley; father, John Gilley; and sister, Varnett Simpson.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherill Taylor of Grand Ridge, LaSondra Meadows and husband, Eric of Dothan, AL; two grandsons, Myles Taylor and wife Melinda, Brandon Hires and wife Kristin; three precious great-grandchildren, Kendall Breanne Taylor and Ethan Gordon and Jacob Brandon Hires; one sister, Eunice Chambliss of Sneads; brother-in-law, Buddy Daniels; sister-in-law, Vernice Mae Simmons; a host of nieces and nephews; and she was married to Cletus Neel.

Service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Bro. Juno Douglas and Johnny Ray Fontenot officiating. Interment will follow at Carpenter Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Bernice’s daughters would like to give a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, and staff of Panhandle Family Care as well as to Covenant Hospice for all their loving care of their sweet mom.

Thanks to everyone for their love and prayers shown to us throughout this journey.