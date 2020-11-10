Jean Beall Neel, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on November 7, 2020.

Mrs. Neel was born on November 26, 1922 in Malone, Florida to Kitty and Roy Beall. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers.

She was married to Edward Daniel “Buddy” Neel for 51 years until his death in 1991. Together they owned and operated Chipley Livestock Company.

She was a loving, nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A devout Christian, she led her family by example.

She is deeply loved by her family who will greatly miss her.

She is survived by her children, Dana (Art) Cobb, Kitty (Ronnie) Myers, Joe Neel; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Steever, Kitty Cobb, Melissa (Brad) Cowart, Amie Myers; great-grandchildren, Ben (Julia) Steever, Taylor Munroe, Madeline Munroe, and Wallace Munroe.

She will also be missed by her Sunland Center family, which includes both residents and staff.

She was a faithful woman who lived her life serving others, in her home, her family and her community. She was proud to be the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Chipley.

Her funeral will be held at First Baptist Church with Brother Mike Orr officiating. The service will begin at 10:00 on Saturday, November 14. A private burial with immediate family attending will be held after the service.

Because of COVID concerns, there will be no visitation prior to the service. The family requests that those attending the service wear masks inside the church.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Sunland Center Marianna Welfare Trust Fund, c/o Greg Roberts 3700 Williams Drive Marianna, FL 32446; Chipola College Foundation, c/o The Beall Fund 3094 Indian Circle Marianna, FL 32446; Venmo, c/o venom.com @jeanneelmemorial; or First Baptist Church of Chipley, c/o First Baptist Building Fund 1300 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

Donations to your favorite charity are also appreciated.