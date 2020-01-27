Navy to conduct force protection exercise

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola will participate in an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise Feb. 3-14.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

“Our number one responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, equipment and installation,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola. “This exercise allows us to test our security protocols and work together as partners with our local law enforcement.”

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

Exercise CS-SC20 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please monitor the NAS Pensacola Facebook and Twitter sites.

For more information, contact NAS Pensacola Public Affairs at (850) 452-4436.