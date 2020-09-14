NAS Pensacola Condition of Readiness I

PENSACOLA, FLA.—Due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Sally, Naval Air Station Pensacola will curtail normal operations and will be in Condition of Readiness (COR I) as of Monday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. Only mission essential personnel are required to report for duty. COR I means that destructive force winds (50 mph) are forecasted within 12 hours. No personnel evacuations have been ordered at this time. Aircraft from Training Air Wing SIX will be hangered on board the installation.

