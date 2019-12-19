Myrick obit

SSG (Ret.) Delanor Elmer Myrick, Jr., age 49, of Dothan, AL, formerly of Marianna, FL went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Dothan, AL.

SSG (Ret.) Myrick was a 1989 graduate of Malone High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Upper Iowa University.

He was a member of McChapel AME Church, serving as the Church Superintendent and a member of the McChapel Jr. Choir.

He is survived by his wife: Tonya Henson Myrick of Dothan, AL; children: J.T. Myrick of Killean, TX;, Langston Myrick of Dothan, AL, Ezekiel Henson of Lawton, OK, Odrayona Ward and Kaileah Myrick of Tallahassee, FL, Essence Carstarphen and Caleigha Grant of Dothan, AL; grandchildren: Ja’Niyah Myrick and Aleah Myrick Vanessa and Aalliyah Henson, Kingston Elijah and Kaanen Rumph; his mother: Mamie Hayes of Marianna, FL; father: Reverend Delanor Elmer Myrick, Sr. (Mae) of Marianna, FL; grandmother: Alma Hayes of Marianna, FL; sister: Tonja Myrick McElvin of Dothan, AL; brothers: Derrick Myrick of Charlotte, NC and Michael Paul Myrick (Nicole) of Philadelphia, PA; aunts and uncles: Rebecca Anderson, Lue Roulhac, and Kettria Rivers of Marianna, FL, Annette Bryant (Will) of Cottondale, FL Leola Heyward (Samuel) of Tallahassee, FL Otha Myrick of Greenwood, FL and Barbara Myrick of West Palm Beach, FL, Samuel Hayes (Shirley) of Panama City, FL, Andrew Hayes (Suk) of Ratliff, KY, Nelson (Debbie) Myrick and James Myrick of Marianna, FL, Larry Smith (Brenda) of Tallahassee, FL and Sonny (Joy) Williams of Tuscan, AZ; sisters and brothers-in-law: Lashawnda Turner (Darryl) and Nichole Upshaw all of Lawton, OK, Karlena Rockwell of Killeen, TX, Shawnta Holland of Brooksville, FL and Karl Holland, Jr., of Lawton, OK; other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 2-6 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will commence at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at McChapel AME Church in Marianna, FL.

SSG (Ret.) Myrick will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.