Myrick obit

Carrie Trazetta Myrick, age 45, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare Of North Florida in Graceville with her family at her bedside.

Carrie a loving, caring, courageous woman was born on Thursday, February 21, 1974.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Cynthia Myrick; grandfather: Andrew Myrick and uncle: Donnell Myrick.

She is survived by her father: O’neal Myrick, Sr. (Willie Mae Ward); grandmother: Bonnie Myrick; her children: Craig Myrick (Michaela), Deante “J” Swain, Leanndra “Lele” Swain; grandchildren: London, Lathon, Harmonee, Jalayah, and Tiashon “Bubba”; sisters: Tina, Stacey (Emanuel) Watford, Neikeshia (Timmy) Granger, and Danielle Ward; brothers: O’neal, Jr. and Oda Lee Myrick; aunts and uncles: Richard Sheffield, Charles (Irene) Myrick, James “Fatman” (Etta) Myrick, Homer Myrick, Odell (Olivia) McCarty, Lillie Mae Giles and Betty Joyce Myrick; nieces: Samantha, Nisheka, Gabby, Makaylia, Ka’Dashia and Odyssey; nephews: Elijah, Jeremy “JT”, Deonne, Kyreese, Christian, Tim, Timothy, and Tj; special cousin: Tanya Giles Watford (Anthony); godsons: Jamar Davis and Daron”Dj” Clemmons; goddaughters: Miracle (Omar) Warren and Nekayla Gillette; lifetime partner: Leroy Swain; special friends: Stacey Davis and the Davis Sisters, Shantay Pinkard, Joe and the Hwy 77 Bingo Crew-Graceville, Holly Peacock, Margie Gillette and Jason Daniels; as well as a host of great nieces, great nephews, close relatives and friends whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saint Paul AME Church in Campbellton, Florida.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.