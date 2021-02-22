Murdock obit

Michael Howard Murdock, age 71 of Malone, Florida passed from this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his residence.

Mike was born on May 7, 1949 in Donalsonville, Georgia to Frank Murdock and Voncile Martin. Early on, Mike served his country in the United States Marine Corps; he later worked as a parts man at Auto Electric.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Voncile Murdock.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly Murdock of Malone, FL; sons: Heath Murdock and wife of Panama City, FL, Harold Crawford (Cynthia Torbett) of Marianna, FL; daughters: Melanie Murdock of Tallahassee, FL, Miranda Corelette (John) of Panama City, FL, Sharon Clayton (Bobby) of Dothan, AL; brother: Richard Murdock of Malone, FL; sister: Kay Folsom of Dothan, AL; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.