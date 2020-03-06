Mt. Ararat Baptist to celebrate 128 years

The pastor and members of Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating the church’s 128th anniversary on Sunday, March 15. They invite everyone to come and share this milestone with them.

Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. with Sister Lillie R. Lawrence serving as teacher, and Sister Barbra Kent the reviewer. Sister Angeline M. Smith is superintendent.

Rev. Gene “Glenn” Williams, son of Deacon M. W. Williams and former member of this church, along with the congregation of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Cusetta, GA, will be in charge of the 11 a.m. service.

Lunch will be served after the service.

Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road in Chipley. Everyone is invited to come worship and share fellowship with the pastor and members as they give thanks and praises for the years of this church’s existence. You will be blessed.