Moyer obit

Lillie Anita Moyer, age 63 of Chipley, Florida passed away on March 30, 2021 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Lillie was born on July 1, 1957 in Gadsden County, Florida to George Morris and Evelyn Whitaker. Lillie enjoyed spending time outdoors, planting and tending to her flowers; as well as, caring for her beloved dog, AnnaBelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Sydney Morris, David Morris.

She is survived by her children: Danyale Weems, Charles Johnson, and Wateka Thomason; brothers: Jerry Morris, James Morris; sister: Louvenia Chambers; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend: Judy Glover.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.