“Move Over” awareness reminder

“Although every month and every day is Move Over awareness, we use January as our month of focus for Move Over education,” said Lieutenant Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer. “We would like to remind everyone that being aware, slowing down and moving over helps keep all the first responders and emergency workers safe! If you see a Trooper, firetruck, police car, deputy car, ambulance or wrecker driver with emergency lights activated, please help them stay safe and return home to their family, slow down and move over!”