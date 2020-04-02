Teddy Moss, age 56 of Chipley, passed from this life on April 1, 2020 at his residence.

Teddy was born on October 22, 1963 in Dunedin, Florida to Eddie Pierce and Betty McGuire. He was known as a down-to-earth family guy who loved music, cars, joking around, and if it were up to him…he’d have breakfast at every meal. His famous words were “I got this!”

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his siblings: Dusty Pierce, Theresa Pierce, MaryAnn Lockhart, John Moss, Norman Moss Jr., Phillip Moss, Paul Pierce, Tina Pierce, Lori Pierce; nieces and nephews: Sabrina Pierce, Deangela Moss, Makayla Pierce, Naithon Pierce, Angeleea Bonilla, Jose Bonilla, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.