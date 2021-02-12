Moss Hill Road lane shifts

Motorists traveling Moss Hill Road will encounter intermittent lane shifts at the intersection of State Road 79 from 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 as crews perform sidewalk and curb and gutter improvements. Traffic flaggers and additional signage will assist in directing drivers through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.