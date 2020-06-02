Mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief extended

Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-137, which extends Executive Order 20-94 until July 1, 2020.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-137

(Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief)

WHEREAS, Executive Order 20-94, as extended by Executive Order 20-121, expires on June 2, 2020, unless extended.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (1)(a) of the Florida Constitution, Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order to take immediate effect: