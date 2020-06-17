Morello obit

Dorothy Morello, 91, of Alford, Florida died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence.

Dorothy was born January 13, 1929 to William Markwardt and Ruth Scott Markwardt. She was a waitress for many years and in her free time, enjoyed puzzles and knitting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis Morello; sons, Andrew Deal, Eugene Deal; and sister-in-law, Denise Deal.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Dennis Deal; and great-grandsons, Eugene Deal and Derek Deal.

No services are planned at this time.