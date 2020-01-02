More than 30 grams of meth seized during traffic stop

A Chipley woman is behind bars after a traffic stop yields more than 30 grams of meth.

December 28th, a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding near Moss Hill Road on State Road 77.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine, two pipes, Xanax bars totaling more than 7 grams in weight, and ecstasy.

The driver, 40-year-old Jillian Pennewell, then admitted to having additional narcotics and retrieved over 8 grams of methamphetamine from inside of her pants.

Pennewell was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.