More COVID-19 cases in Holmes County

Holmes County— The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. One individual is a 74-year-old female and the other individual is a 79-year-old male. Both individuals have been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 16 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.