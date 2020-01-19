Morales obit

Beloved Moma, Mema, Sister and Daughter

Patsy J. Morales, 66, of Marianna received her wings and has gone home to be with her Jesus, January 17, 2020.

She was born December 7, 1953 to Carl and Frances Jenkins of Miami, Florida. Later in her life, Patsy raised her children in Houston, Texas. She then moved to Marianna, Florida in 1995 along with her father and two daughters and had been a resident of Marianna ever since.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Frances Jenkins.

Survivors include four children; Scott Faust and wife, Lori, Carlene “Carley” Hagan and husband, Randall, Amanda “Mandy” Morales, and Dan Faust; thirteen grandchildren; Skyler, Chayson, Chaynce, Dazhonna, Taia, Isabelle, Miguel, Randall Jr., Kayleigh, Shaylin, Victoria, Steven, and Gabby aka “Yeah Buddy.”; sister, Leona Peacock and husband, Gene, three nephews, two nieces and many close friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 20, 2020 beginning at 2 PM at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

A visitation, starting at 1 PM, one hour prior to the funeral, the family will be receiving friends at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.