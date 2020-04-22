Moore obit

Mr. Jerrell ‘Bubba’ Sherwood Moore, age 79, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida passed away April 18, 2020 at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach.

He was born October 8, 1940 in Holmes County Florida to the late Willie Hughland Moore and Nell Farmer Moore.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey Russell Moore and Jerrell Sherwood Moore, Jr.

Mr. Moore is survived by one son, Danny Moore; one daughter, Jerrilyn ‘Penny’ Monastero; one sister, June Brook; one brother, Johnny Moore; two grandsons, Kurtis Moore and Grant Monastero and numerous extended family and friends.

A private graveside service and burial was held Wednesday, April 22, 2002, in the Moss Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.