Mooneyham obit

Milton M. Mooneyham, Sr., 99, of Dellwood passed away at his home on March 7, 2021 surrounded by friends and family.

Milton was born in and was a lifelong resident of Dellwood. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1942. He was inducted into the United States Army on October 30, 1942, where he served 2 years 11 months and 28 days, served in World War II – fighting in 4 major battles: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, training bird dogs and was a long-time farmer.

Milton was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eva “Louise” Mooneyham; parents, Willie and Susie B Justice Mooneyham; two brothers, Emmett Mooneyham, Lester Mooneyham; sisters, Myrtle Baxter, Hazel Mooneyham, Verna Henderson, and Inez Herring.

He is survived by a son, Miriam Mooneyham, Jr. and wife, Angie of Dellwood; daughter, Hilda deSercey of Dellwood; five grandchildren, Micha Mathis and husband, Chris of Blairsville, GA, Kevin Mooneyham and wife, Lacy of Greenwood, Angie Brogniez of Crestview, Gina Ballard of Grand Ridge, Katrina Nobles and husband, Brad of Marianna; twelve great-grand children, J. C. Folsom, Morgan Pierro and husband, Steven, Christopher and Spencer Mathis, Hunter Mooneyham; Jeffery and Logan Brogniez; Dusty Ballard and wife, Marissa, Tyler Ballard and wife, Haley, Trenton, Hannah, and Halli Nobles; three great-great grandchildren, Brooks Ballard, Colton Folsom, Emily Pierro; a host of nieces, nephews, special relatives and friends, including Gary Mooneyham, Dale Neel, James Mooneyham and Rick Carnley.

Funeral services were held at 10 AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Rev. Dr. Juno Douglas, and Rev Johnny Ray Fontenot officiating. Interment followed in Welcome Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family received friends at 9 AM, one hour prior to funeral service, at Sneads Assembly of God Church.