Moody obit

Ellen P. Moody, age 96, of Panama City, FL passed from this life on May 16, 2020.

She was born on May 24, 1923 in Orange Hill, FL to the late Samson and Lela (Barfield) Park.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Moody, one daughter, Melissa Waters, two sisters, Evelyn Nichols and Elvie Jean Croft, two brothers, Edmal Park and Elrie Park.

Survivors include, three sons, Lamar Moody and Millie Wyman of Panama City, FL, John Moody of Panama City, FL, James Moody and Donna Maulden of Panama City, FL, two daughters, Darlene Cheney and husband Jason of Navarre, FL, Angela Moody of Panama City, FL, one brother, Ellis Park of Panama City, FL, one sister, Ella Mae Rudd of Wausau, FL, one son-in-law, Shawn Waters of Southport, FL, eight grandchildren, Danny Voyles, Shawn Voyles, Brittany Moody, Mason Cheney, Madison Cheney, Dayven Moody, Hannah Moody and Allen Truman McMurray, and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Christian Haven Church of Wausau, FL with Reverend Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Interment will follow the funeral service at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.