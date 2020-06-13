Monson obit

Mr. Eugene Monson, of Chipley, Florida, transitioned from this earthly life to life eternal on June 5, 2020. He was a native of Warwick, Georgia and was 81 years old.

“Georgia Boy”, as he was affectionately known, was born on November 1, 1938 to the late Mr. Eugene and Mrs. Ella Monson, Sr. in Warwick, Georgia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired school bus driver for the Washington County School District.

A Service of Celebration will be 11 AM CST, Saturday, June 13, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating.

A walk-through only viewing will be June 12 from 3-9 PM, at Cooper Funeral Home, Chipley. Friends and family may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.