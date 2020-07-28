Ms. Tenora Shann Monk, age 53, of Freeport, Florida passed away July 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 3, 1967 in East Point, Georgia.

Shann was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Talph and Tenora Monk and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Vera Miller.

Shann is survived by one son, Michael Harris of Panama City Beach, FL; one daughter, Sarah Marie Harris of Freeport, FL; her mother and step-father, Sarah Miller McWaters and Rick of Freeport, FL; her father and step-mother, Ronald M. Monk, Sr. and Bonnie of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Ron M. Monk, Jr. and wife Amy of Bonifay, FL and Don Monk and wife Judi of Gainesville, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service held at 11:30 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family requests social distancing and masks be worn at the graveside service.