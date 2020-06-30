Moneyham obit

Michael Alan Moneyham, 59, life long resident of Grand Ridge, Florida, went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born in Chattahoochee, Florida on August 11, 1960 to Clyde and Alene Moneyham. Michael was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time with the ones he loved the most.

Michael attended Emmanuel Holiness Church and had a strong faith in the Lord. He fought a good fight for the last six months and won his battle with pancreatic cancer before passing away. Michael will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Moneyham, brother Ronald Moneyham, and his son Ted Alan Moneyham.

Michael is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Barbara Basford Moneyham; his mother, Alene Moneyham; children, Brad Hobby (Melinda), Tasha Whittington (Kye); Whitney Tyus (Roy); grandchildren, Morgan, Cierra, Austin, and Tyler Hobby, Cain Dykes, Blane Whittington, Aven and Blakely Tyus; two great-grandchildren, Allison and Brantley Hobby; brother, Jr. Moneyham (Genice); sister, Brenda Deese (Duke) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Emmanuel Holiness Church with Reverends Alvin Roberts and Eva Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the residence.