Mitchell obit

Mrs. Julia Belinda Robinson Mitchell, age 70, of Homestead, FL, formerly of Port St. Joe, went home to be with the Lord.

The season of life for Julia Belinda Robinson Mitchell began in Port St. Joe on November 21, 1949. She was the oldest daughter of Deacon Norman Robinson and Evangelist Lula Robinson.

She attended the public schools of Paterson (Passaic County), NJ, including Eastside High School. Upon relocating to Port St. Joe, Julia matriculated at Port St. Joe High School and graduated in 1967. Hailing from a family that valued higher education, she continued her quest for knowledge at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, earning the Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Holding fast to her belief that education was vital to the betterment of people, Julia pressed forward and obtained her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Alabama. She was an exceptionally talented young woman who took advantage of every opportunity available to learn and grow.

After meeting the love of her life, James Lewis Mitchell, Jr., while living in Alabama, they were united in holy matrimony on November 12, 1981. Together they embarked on a life filled with love, adventure, and true devotion to each other. With their union they became the loving and devoted parents of two sons: James Lewis III and Jullian. Through the years Julia proved to be a true anchor and helpmate to her husband. She delighted in supporting James and their children in all their endeavors. Julia was steadfast in her dedication to foster a home filled with love and strong family values. As a wife and mother she ate not the bread of idleness and always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Her commitment to her family was the cornerstone of who she was.

Early in her career she was employed in several capacities of social work and used her gift of compassion and understanding to enhance the lives of others. In later years, after moving to Homestead, she was employed as a teacher at St. John’s Episcopal School. Julia set high standards, communicated a clear vision, and was relentless in guiding and inspiring students. Often she was hailed as a molder and shaper of young minds and talents. After retiring from her very diverse and rewarding career, she continued utilizing her professional training, talents, and gifts as an Avon representative. She was also the noted author of His Silent World, a chronicle of her son’s journey to overcome deafness. Julia’s life after work included world-wide travel to Africa, Germany, Israel, Alaska and numerous points of interest in the untied States. She combined professional, civic, and community engagement with health and physical energy through her membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Reading Club, AARP, TOPS (Take Off Weight Sensibly), Zumba classes, and line dancing.

Julia was raised in a Christian home where she was taught the Word of God and the importance of living a life of integrity, strong character and loving kindness. At an early age she professed her faith in Christ, promising the Lord that she would live her life dedicated to His purposes. She devoted herself faithfully to serving the Lord at City Church in Homestead. As she continued to avail herself to be a disciple, she was a devoted member of the Bible Study Fellowship. Julia was a good natured, generous lady with a big heart. She believed deeply in unconditional love, delighted in helping others, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandson Maximus who held the key to her heart.

Faced with the sunset of her earthly days, Julia peacefully transitioned to eternal rest. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Lewis Mitchell, Jr.; her brother, Norman (Angeles) Robinson; and two brothers in law: John Salmond and Allan Taylor.

She has left an indelible impact to be remembered by her sons: James Lewis Mitchell III of Honolulu, HI, and Jullian Berry Mitchell of Orlando; parents, Norman and Lula Robinson of Jonesboro, GA; grandson, Maximus Mitchell of Orlando; siblings: Arlette Salmond of Jonesboro, GA, Curtis Robinson of Paterson, NJ, Susan Taylor of Stockbridge, GA, Brian (Tracey) Robinson of Paterson, NJ, and Marney (Troy) Salmond of Jonesboro, GA; mother in law, Ruth Mitchell of Leesburg; aunt and uncle, Effie Coney of Tampa and Henry (Dorothy) Godwin of Nash, TX; nieces and nephews: Tranell, Briell, Hasani, Yaasmeen, Kinaya, Xiomara, Brianna, Shaylynn, Wakim, Norman III, Malik, Ahmad, Brae Bakari Hakim, Najja and Bilal; great nephew and nieces; god-sister, Yvonne Spann; god-daughter, Beverly Ash; special family friends, Roy and Minnie Likely; and a host of cousins and friends.

A celebration of life began at 10 a.m. (EST) July 17 at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe with Minister Martin Godwin officiating and family and friends delivering her eulogy.

Services were under the direction of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.