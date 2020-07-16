Mitchell obit

Wilmer Gene “Mitch” Mitchell, age 83, of Chipley, FL, peacefully left this earth on July 10, 2020, with his family by his side.

Mitch was born February 1, 1937 in Hard Labor Creek Community. His parents were David and Irene Mitchell.

In addition to his parents, Mitch was preceded in death by his brothers: Sam Mitchell of Vernon, John Mitchell of Howard Creek and David Mitchell of Vernon.

He is survived by Marie “Toogie” Canum Mitchell, his wife and sweetheart of 63 years; three daughters: Myra Hicks and husband Jerry Hicks of Panama City Beach, Gina Hill and husband Ken Hill of Ponte Vedra Beach, Connie Sherman and husband David Sherman of Tallahassee; granddaughters: Kasen Hicks and Hailey Borras; and numerous loved ones, and golfing and fishing buddies.

After graduating from Chipley High School in 1955, he joined the Florida Department of Transportation and retired after 36 years of service. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and loved Florida State football. Papa Mitch loved spending time with his daughters, listening and dancing to country music and enjoying his family. He was a good man and will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and those whose life he touched in so many ways.

In lieu of flowers, Papa Mitch desired to have monetary donations go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at http://events.dancemarathon.com/participant/haileyborras.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. Casual attire recommended. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register at www.brownfh.net. To reduce exposure there will be no register book at Saturday’s service.