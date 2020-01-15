Missing children found

Information provided by Florida Highway Patrol for incident that occurred on January 14 at 7:45 p.m. …

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO for missing children and provided a vehicle description to local/state law enforcement. The vehicle’s description and tag number were placed on the State DOT’s message boards along I-10.

A citizen that was traveling westbound on I-10 read the information on the message board and observed that vehicle traveling in front of his vehicle. The citizen contacted the FHP Regional Dispatch Center and gave the location of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction of travel.

FHP Troopers responded to the location and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on I-10 near mile marker 129, in Jackson County. The missing children, two seven-year-old twin girls, were in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Vanessa A. Cotromano, 39-year-old female of Naples, FL, had outstanding warrants issued out of Washington County for Interfering with Child Custody (2x).

EMS, Washington County SO, and DCF responded to the scene. The children were cleared by EMS, and the children were turned over to DCF.

FHP arrested the driver for the outstanding warrants and transported the suspect to the Jackson County Jail.